DH Toon | Raj Path renamed 'Kartavya Path'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 10 2022, 07:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 07:20 ist
The renaming of Raj Path as Kartavya Path is an act of politics taken to an absurd level, and the justification for it defies common sense. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Raj Path symbolised India’s slavery to the British and the new name marked freedom from it. 

Renaming a road in 2022 did not end colonial rule and bring freedom. Colonial rule ended in 1947 through a relentless freedom struggle led by the likes of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose. That struggle was substance. This renaming is mere symbolism.     

