DH Toon | Rajghat flooded

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 15 2023, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 07:09 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Floodwaters of the overflowing Yamuna reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi on Friday while the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat were submerged as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, the damage to the regulator near Indraprastha caused flooding in ITO and surrounding areas.  

Yamuna
India News
Delhi
monsoon
Rainfall
Cartoon
