DH Toon | 'Rationalisation' of syllabus in progress

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus has come under fire again, with changes being made for Class 10 and 12 textbooks. Chapters on the periodic table and democracy have been scrapped with the Centre saying it was done to reduce workload in view of the Covid pandemic.

Notably, the WHO chief has declared an end to Covid as a global emergency, and this is not the first debatable alteration the BJP-led NDA government has brought to the NCERT syllabus since it came to power in 2014.

