DH Toon | 'Rationalisation' of syllabus in progress

DH Toon | 'Rationalisation' of syllabus in progress

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jun 03 2023, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 06:56 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus has come under fire again, with changes being made for Class 10 and 12 textbooks. Chapters on the periodic table and democracy have been scrapped with the Centre saying it was done to reduce workload in view of the Covid pandemic. 
Notably, the WHO chief has declared an end to Covid as a global emergency, and this is not the first debatable alteration the BJP-led NDA government has brought to the NCERT syllabus since it came to power in 2014. 

Read more 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCERT
BJP
Congress
DH Toon
syllabus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 