DH Toon | Religious extremism not vaccine research takes front seat

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he respected Muslims who were shocked by cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad but that was no excuse for violence, as his officials ramped up security after a knife attack in a French church that killed three people this week.

An assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice on Thursday, in France's second deadly knife attack in two weeks with a suspected Islamist motive.

The Nice attack, on the day Muslims celebrated the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, came amid growing Muslim anger across the world over France's defence of the right to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet.

While ‘cash for votes’ is all too familiar in India, the BJP has introduced a new inducement -- ‘vaccine for votes’ -- in the Bihar elections in an obvious attempt to exploit the electorate’s fear over a pandemic that has cumulatively affected over 7.5 million people in the country and taken over 117,000 lives so far. Releasing the party’s poll manifesto, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the people of Bihar would be provided Covid-19 vaccination free of cost.

