DH Toon | Revamped Jallianwala Bagh visionary PR work!

DH Toon | Revamped Jallianwala Bagh visionary PR work!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 03 2021, 04:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 04:11 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'revamped' memorial to 'honour' the Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs. Modi also unveiled a new entrance, and light and sound show at the venue.

Jallianwala Bagh
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

