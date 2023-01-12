DH Toon | RSS chief on Hindu society and more

DH Toon | RSS chief on Hindu society, LGBT, and more

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 12 2023, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 07:38 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

"You see, Hindu society has been at war for over 1,000 years – this fight has been going on against foreign aggressions, foreign influences and foreign conspiracies. Sangh has offered its support to this cause, so have others," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said.

"There are many who have spoken about it. And it is because of all these that the Hindu society has awakened. It is but natural for those at war to be aggressive," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

