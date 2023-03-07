DH Toon | RSS outfit starts 'garbh sanskar' to teach cultural values in womb

A wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started a campaign to reach out to pregnant women to train them to instill "sanskar" and "cultural pride" in their children from the womb stage itself.

In an event organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday, Samvardhinee Nyas, a sub-wing under the Rashtra Sevika Samiti (the women's wing of the RSS), sought to encourage women to play an active role in the "restoration of the country's glory".

Read more