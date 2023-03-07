DH Toon | RSS outfit starts 'garbh sanskar'

DH Toon | RSS outfit starts 'garbh sanskar' to teach cultural values in womb

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 07 2023, 04:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 04:41 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started a campaign to reach out to pregnant women to train them to instill "sanskar" and "cultural pride" in their children from the womb stage itself.

In an event organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday, Samvardhinee Nyas, a sub-wing under the Rashtra Sevika Samiti (the women's wing of the RSS), sought to encourage women to play an active role in the "restoration of the country's glory".

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
RSS

What's Brewing

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

 