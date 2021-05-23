DH Toon | Rural India cries for help amid 2nd wave

DH Toon | Rural India cries for help as second Covid wave spreads

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 23 2021, 07:51 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 07:51 ist
Illustration. Credit: Sajith Kumar

As the second surge of the Covid-19 epidemic moves towards rural India, the Centre has taken the first step to ramp up the health infrastructure in villages to tackle the rampaging virus by issuing a detailed what-to-do guideline for the administration.

Read more

India has been hard hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections which has overwhelmed its health system, even in big cities. In the countryside, medical facilities are dilapidated and doctors and nurses are few on the ground, meaning many clinics are run by people who don’t have training.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Toon
Cartoon
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rural India

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Rural India cries for help amid 2nd wave

DH Toon | Rural India cries for help amid 2nd wave

Stress less, heal more

Stress less, heal more

Preparedness is our best bet to protect kids from Covid

Preparedness is our best bet to protect kids from Covid

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

DH Toon | Israel-Hamas violence leaves trail of rubble

DH Toon | Israel-Hamas violence leaves trail of rubble

Wading through tears, together

Wading through tears, together

Did the US plan to nuke China over Taiwan in 1958?

Did the US plan to nuke China over Taiwan in 1958?

 