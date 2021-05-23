DH Toon | Rural India cries for help as second Covid wave spreads

As the second surge of the Covid-19 epidemic moves towards rural India, the Centre has taken the first step to ramp up the health infrastructure in villages to tackle the rampaging virus by issuing a detailed what-to-do guideline for the administration.

India has been hard hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections which has overwhelmed its health system, even in big cities. In the countryside, medical facilities are dilapidated and doctors and nurses are few on the ground, meaning many clinics are run by people who don’t have training.

