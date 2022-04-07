DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices race to reach new heights

The BJP is the only party that puts the country above everything else and its journey is a matter of surprise for political analysts, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday. The BJP was the world's largest political party and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president J P Nadda is creating a sense of faith in the general public towards democracy, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
