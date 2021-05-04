DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

Four states and a union territory are set to form new governments after Assembly elections concluded on May 3.
The counting of votes this time happened in the shadow of a raging Covid-19 pandemic.
The country's daily Covid-19 cases showed a slight dip with 3.6 lakh new Covid-19 infections being reported in a day, taking the total case tally to 1.99 crore according to the Union Health Ministry data on May 4.
New governments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will have the coronavirus on their agenda when they come to power.
