DH Toon | Saving Rahul Gandhi's Twitter page more important than saving nation?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Jan 28 2022, 05:06 ist
  updated: Jan 28 2022, 08:10 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Twitter complaining that his follower count has not increased since his account was temporarily suspended in August 2021 for a tweet about meeting the family members of a Dalit rape victim.

In the letter that he wrote to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on December 27, Gandhi said that he found the matter perplexing and he believed that the “unwitting complicity” of Twitter was curbing free and fair speech in India.

Gandhi said that since he raised the issue of the Dalit girl who died after she was raped, his average monthly follower count has “fallen to nearly zero”.

