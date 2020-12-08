DH Toon | SC shows displeasure over Central Vista plan

DH Toon | SC expresses displeasure over Central Vista Project

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 08 2020, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 08:14 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the Union government's move to go ahead with the Central Vista Project even when the matter related to it were pending consideration before it.

Supreme Court expresses displeasure over Central Vista Project

As the Centre moves ahead with the Central Vista redevelopment plan, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new Parliament building on December 10 at 1 pm

From cost to size, all you need to know about new Parliament building

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Central Vista
Parliament
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

DH Toon | SC shows displeasure over Central Vista plan

DH Toon | SC shows displeasure over Central Vista plan

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

‘Hearing the national anthem brought a lot of pride’

‘Hearing the national anthem brought a lot of pride’

The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19

The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

‘Mank’ revives old charge against Orson Welles

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

 