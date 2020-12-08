DH Toon | SC expresses displeasure over Central Vista Project

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the Union government's move to go ahead with the Central Vista Project even when the matter related to it were pending consideration before it.

Supreme Court expresses displeasure over Central Vista Project

As the Centre moves ahead with the Central Vista redevelopment plan, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new Parliament building on December 10 at 1 pm

