DH Toon | SC slams Nupur: 'I thought it was about me'

DH Toon | SC slams Nupur: 'I thought it was about me'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 02 2022, 06:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 06:14 ist

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed saying that she has "threatened the security of the nation" and is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nupur Sharma
Supreme Court
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India News

What's Brewing

How you can expand your living spaces

How you can expand your living spaces

DH Toon | SC slams Nupur: 'I thought it was about me'

DH Toon | SC slams Nupur: 'I thought it was about me'

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

 