DH Toon | SC upholds Centre's decision on demonetisation

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the central government's November 8, 2016 notification to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations, saying it does not suffer from any flaws in the decision-making process.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | SC upholds Govt's decision on demonetisation
Can the French embrace cuisine sans alcohol?
Assam sees zero poaching of rhinos after two decades
I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry
Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022
Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?
Timeline of demonetisation case