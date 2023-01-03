DH Toon | SC upholds Centre's decision on demonetisation

DH Toon | SC upholds Govt's decision on demonetisation

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Jan 03 2023
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 03:19 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the central government's November 8, 2016 notification to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations, saying it does not suffer from any flaws in the decision-making process.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Supreme Court
Demonetisation

