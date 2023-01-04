DH Toon | Science Congress: No takers for Cow dung?

DH Toon | Science Congress: No takers for Cow dung?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 04 2023, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 07:55 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's scientific community should work to make India 'aatma nirbhar' (self reliant).

Development in science should be aimed at fulfilling India's needs, and this should be the inspiration for our scientific community, he said in his address to the Indian Science Congress, being held in Nagpur, via video conferencing.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
ISC
Indian Science Congress
India News

