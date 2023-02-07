DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani issue speaks volumes

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 07 2023, 06:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 06:05 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar. DHNS

The Opposition on Monday stepped up its against the silence over the Adani case. Across the country, party workers protested outside SBI and LIC offices while in the Parliament, Opposition lawmakers stood with placards near the Gandhi statue, raising demands for a probe and discussion in the House.

