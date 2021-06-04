DH Toon | Second Covid-19 wave ebbs in India

DH Toon | Second Covid-19 wave ebbs in India

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jun 04 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 05:17 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Low pay, 24-hour shifts and severe shortages of staff and protective gear have left many doctors on the frontlines of India's brutal pandemic surge near breaking point and fearful for their lives.

