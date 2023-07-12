DH Toon | Second largest economy by 2075? A lot of catching up to do

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said India now had a very high growth trajectory, with a predicted growth of 6-7 per cent over the next three years, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday. Global CEOs are thinking about India as a big growth opportunity while recognising some of the challenges with investing in the country, Solomon told the newspaper in an interview.
