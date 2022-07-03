DH Toon | Shh! It's all in good service

DH Toon | Shh! It's all in good service

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2022, 04:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 08:21 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Delhi police had egg on its face on Saturday after a senior officer KPS Malhotra was forced to admit he had incorrectly informed the media that fact-checking website Alt News' co-founder Mohammed Zubair was sent to 14-day judicial custody after the lawyer of the journalist emphatically said the judge hearing his bail plea has not given any order.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Shh! It's all in good service

DH Toon | Shh! It's all in good service

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

 