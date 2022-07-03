DH Toon | Shh! It's all in good service

The Delhi police had egg on its face on Saturday after a senior officer KPS Malhotra was forced to admit he had incorrectly informed the media that fact-checking website Alt News' co-founder Mohammed Zubair was sent to 14-day judicial custody after the lawyer of the journalist emphatically said the judge hearing his bail plea has not given any order.
