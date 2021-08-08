DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy

DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy, a classic strategy

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Aug 08 2021, 03:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 08:36 ist
Credit: DH Illustration by Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the opposition parties for stalling the proceedings of the Parliament and accused them of "hurting" the "sentiments" of the nation.

Modi, speaking after inaugurating the 'Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna' in Uttar Pradesh, referred to the victory of the Indian men's hockey team over Germany to win the bronze medal, said that the opposition, however, was indulging in "self-goal" to fulfill its "political vested interests".

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
Cartoon
Narendra Modi
BJP
Hockey

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy

DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy

In Pics: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics

In Pics: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics

Japan wins home Gold in Baseball, a national passion

Japan wins home Gold in Baseball, a national passion

Golden boy gives Sirsi village a reason to rejoice

Golden boy gives Sirsi village a reason to rejoice

When a fighting Aditi had golf trending in India

When a fighting Aditi had golf trending in India

North-East: Map is not the territory

North-East: Map is not the territory

How best to photograph art

How best to photograph art

A weave like the skin of the moon

A weave like the skin of the moon

 