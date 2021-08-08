DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy, a classic strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the opposition parties for stalling the proceedings of the Parliament and accused them of "hurting" the "sentiments" of the nation.
Modi, speaking after inaugurating the 'Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna' in Uttar Pradesh, referred to the victory of the Indian men's hockey team over Germany to win the bronze medal, said that the opposition, however, was indulging in "self-goal" to fulfill its "political vested interests".
