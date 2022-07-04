DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror on CM's chair'

The political crisis in Maharashtra over the defection of MLAs has brought many questions to the fore. In the midst of extensive media coverage and legal opinion weighed in by experts as to what possibly could be the recourse and which party would make it to power, the discourse denies and invisibilises two key aspects — the tenets of democracy and the paramountcy of citizens.

In the present scenario, individuals have taken a central place and the institution of democracy and citizens have been side-lined. There appears to exist two different realities: one of legal fiction attempting to regulate defection and the political realities.

