Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday condemned the alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and at a gurdwara in Kapurthala, saying conspiracies are being hatched to disturb peace in the state.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege
Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study
Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?
'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel
Why having too many toys is bad for kids
Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland
Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP