DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 21 2021, 04:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 04:42 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday condemned the alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and at a gurdwara in Kapurthala, saying conspiracies are being hatched to disturb peace in the state.

