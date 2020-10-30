DH Toon | Sivasankar's arrest: '...even CM's office has high immunity'

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, has alleged multiple offences against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, arrested by it on Wednesday night in connection with the sensational case.
