DH Toon | 'Even Kerala CM's office has high immunity'

DH Toon | Sivasankar's arrest: '...even CM's office has high immunity'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 07:17 ist

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, has alleged multiple offences against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, arrested by it on Wednesday night in connection with the sensational case.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Enforcement Directorate
Gold smuggling case
Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Even Kerala CM's office has high immunity'

DH Toon | 'Even Kerala CM's office has high immunity'

Some recovered Covid-19 patients may still carry virus

Some recovered Covid-19 patients may still carry virus

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

This Assam tea fetches record price of this year

This Assam tea fetches record price of this year

 