DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

BJP leader and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal has called Congress leader Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya' (poisonous maiden). He was speaking while campaigning for the BJP candidate in Yalaburga of Koppal district on Thursday night. “People have accepted that PM Modi is a world leader. How can Congress compare such a leader to a poisonous snake? The Congress leaders are giving such statements by dancing to the tune of Sonia Gandhi”, Yatnal said.

Read more