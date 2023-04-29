DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

Sathish Kumar
Sathish Kumar,
  • Apr 29 2023, 03:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 03:48 ist
Credit: Sathish Kumar

BJP leader and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal has called Congress leader Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya' (poisonous maiden). He was speaking while campaigning for the BJP candidate in Yalaburga of Koppal district on Thursday night. “People have accepted that PM Modi is a world leader. How can Congress compare such a leader to a poisonous snake? The Congress leaders are giving such statements by dancing to the tune of Sonia Gandhi”, Yatnal said.

Sonia Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Basangouda Patil Yatnal
BJP

