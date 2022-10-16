DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

The Indian economy will stay on course despite global headwinds and is projected to grow at seven per cent in fiscal 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, attributing this to the conducive domestic policy environment and focus on key structural reforms.
