DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected version' of history

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  • Dec 30 2022, 06:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 06:22 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A day after Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that students will be taught the ‘corrected’ version of Indian history under the National Education Policy (NEP) from Vasant Panchami next year, government officials said that they are working on a book to bring out the “comprehensive history” of India from vernacular sources, as well as a project with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to publicise India’s contribution to science and technology.

Dharmendra Pradhan
