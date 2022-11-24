DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 24 2022, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 05:12 ist

The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the exploitation of the “silence of the Constitution” and the absence of a law governing the appointments of election commissioners and chief election commissioners a “disturbing trend”.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Election Commission of India
ECI

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

UK medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

UK medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns

This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

'Bizarre' creatures found in depths of Indian Ocean

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Communal divides blur at eatery in Muslim graveyard

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Remdesivir could reduce Covid mortality if given early

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

 