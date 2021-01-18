DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

In what snowballed into a major issue, veteran Supreme Court lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan has shared WhatsApp screenshots and contents of chargesheet that purportedly contains a conversation between Arnab Goswami, the Republic Media Network’s editor-in-chief and Partho Dasgupta, the ex-chief executive officer of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Goswami’s Republic TV has been named in the TRP manipulation scam that the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai police has been investigating for the past few months. A total of 15 persons including Dasgupta have been arrested by the CIU, of which 12 have been chargesheeted.

