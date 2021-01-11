DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 11 2021, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 07:20 ist

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the use of force against farmers in Haryana, terming it "arrogant and power-drunken" response by the BJP government.

The Haryana Police used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village in Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the "benefits" of the Centre's three agriculture laws.

The farmers, however, reached the village and vandalised the venue of the 'kisan mahapanchayat' programme besides damaging the makeshift helipad where Khattar's copter was to land. The CM did not attend the event.

