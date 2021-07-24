DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

After several media reports suggested that Israel-based NSO Group’s software is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents, the world's most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit denied the allegations stating that it has no visibility into its customers' data.
Issuing a statement on the report by Forbidden Stories, NSO called it "full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories," and threatened a defamation lawsuit.
"We firmly deny the false allegations made in their report," NSO said.
