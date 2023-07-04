DH Toon | Termites have started eating it!

DH Toon | Termites have started eating it!

  Jul 04 2023
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 06:36 ist

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said NCP leader Ajit Pawar has joined his government to support the state's development and express his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago after quitting the Congress.

