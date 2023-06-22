DH Toon | Tesla in India soon, says Musk after meeting PM Modi

DH Toon | Tesla in India soon, says Musk after PM meet

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 22 2023, 06:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 06:38 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday reiterated his company’s plans to invest “significantly” in India for manufacturing electric cars without giving a specific deadline after a “fantastic” meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. 

India News
Narendra Modi
Elon Musk
DH Toon
Toon
DH Cartoon
World news
Tesla

