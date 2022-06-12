DH Toon | The 'enticing' lure of Indian media houses

In the aftermath of the Prophet controvery, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Friday urged scholars, Ulemas and intellectuals of the Muslim community not to participate in debates on television news channels.
