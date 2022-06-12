DH Toon | The 'enticing' lure of Indian media houses

DH Toon | The 'enticing' lure of Indian media houses

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jun 12 2022, 06:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 06:13 ist

In the aftermath of the Prophet controvery, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Friday urged scholars, Ulemas and intellectuals of the Muslim community not to participate in debates on television news channels. 

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Prophet Remarks Row

What's Brewing

Country's borders need healing, not conflict

Country's borders need healing, not conflict

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

 