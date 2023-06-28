DH Toon | The free press facade

The United States is committed to upholding freedom of the press, President Joe Biden’s administration stated, condemning the online harassment of Wall Street Journal journalist Sabrina Siddiqui after she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi a question about the state of democracy in India last week.

“We’re aware of the reports of that harassment. It’s unacceptable,” John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, told journalists at the White House on Monday. He was responding to a question about the targeting of Sabrina Siddiqui on social media platforms for her question to the PM Modi when he and Biden had addressed media persons after a meeting last Thursday.

Read more