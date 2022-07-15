DH Toon | The govt that hardly listens

DH Toon | The govt that hardly listens

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 15 2022, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 08:43 ist

Use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, according to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Parliament
Om Birla

What's Brewing

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

A visit to Canberra's breathtaking National Arboretum

A visit to Canberra's breathtaking National Arboretum

Twitter vs govt: A case for free speech

Twitter vs govt: A case for free speech

Kerala becomes first state to have own internet service

Kerala becomes first state to have own internet service

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

Ex-IPL head Lalit Modi says he is dating Sushmita Sen

 