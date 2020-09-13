DH Toon | The media circus 'anchoring' us to the bottom

DH Toon | The media circus and 'anchors' dragging TV news to the bottom

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  Sep 13 2020
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 11:33 ist

The influence of the Indian news media on criminal investigations and trials was on Saturday severely criticised by legal experts, most of whom said that the fourth estate was more focused on gaining TRP ratings and revenue, and less bothered about facts of a case.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were of the view that the media was more focused on sensationalising an event and less bothered about distortion of facts and how it influences an investigation or trial of a case.

Yes, I’m a vulture,” a top anchor and senior journalist said on a primetime news show this week, priding herself on being compared to a ‘vulture’ (god in Hindi) because according to her, “..In Hinduism, vultures are representative of the God Shani (Saturn) and also a symbol of getting justice (sic).” 

And what was the ‘justice’ she was referring to here? The ‘arrest’ of Rhea Chakraborty – as vindication of the ongoing media-led investigation into the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Every four minutes someone in this country ends life. Last year, 129,000 people ended their lives. Who cares? But there is one suicide that keeps the nation glued to the TV, or at least that’s what the managers of media believe and we, the people, have to consume whatever rubbish they offer.  

