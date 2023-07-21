DH Toon | 'The statement that wasn't'

Narendra Modi on Thursday pledged to invoke law with “all its might” on criminals involved in the parading of women naked in Manipur but his first remarks 78 days after ethnic violence started in the state did not cut much ice with the Opposition I.N.D.I.A, which insisted on a comprehensive statement from the Prime Minister in Parliament.
