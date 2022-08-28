The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Friday accused the BJP of trying to topple the AAP government in Delhi by using the Enforcement Directorate, and said it shows how dangerous `Operation Lotus' is for the democracy in the country.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'The true cost of Operation Lotus'
Neeraj Chopra gifts Tokyo javelin to Olympic Museum
India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list
District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby
Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze
How to pair Indian food with wines
How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer
'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio
Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14
Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title