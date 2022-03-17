DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised 'The Kashmir Files', a movie based on the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, and slammed the "campaign to discredit" it by those who claim to be the flagbearers of freedom of expression.

"They are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out with the backing of facts and efforts," Modi said in a ringing endorsement of the film that is now at the centre of a political slugfest with the Congress and some other opposition parties objecting to it.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi spoke at length about the film and lamented that no attempt has been made till now to make movies depicting the horrors of Partition and Emergency as there have been continuous efforts to "bury the truth".

