DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants while shopping

The number of Delta AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in some foreign countries, has increased to seven in Karnataka with three more people found to be infected with it in the Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said, "There are seven cases (of AY.4.2) in the state -- three in Bengaluru and four in different parts of the state."

Read more