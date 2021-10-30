DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants while shopping

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Oct 30 2021
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 08:25 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The number of Delta AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in some foreign countries, has increased to seven in Karnataka with three more people found to be infected with it in the Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said, "There are seven cases (of AY.4.2) in the state -- three in Bengaluru and four in different parts of the state."

