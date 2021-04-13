DH Toon | Thousands gather at Kumbh Mela amid second Covid-19 wave

DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike

Sajith Kumar
  • Apr 13 2021, 02:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 02:11 ist
Illustration. Credit: Sajith Kumar

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, thousands of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas flouted Covid-19 norms and converged at Har Ki Pairi here for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second royal bath of the Kumbh Mela on Monday. 

The seers of different akhadas, led by their Mahamandaleshwaras, by turns took out grand Shobha Yatras through the main thoroughfare of the pilgrimage city to gather at Brahma Kund, Hari ki Pairi for the holy bath on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. 

