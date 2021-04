Asserting that the 'Tika Utsav', a vaccination drive between April 11 and 14, marks the beginning of the second big war on Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on tackling the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

In a statement, he urged people to keep four things in mind, including "each one, vaccinate one", "each one, treat one" and "each one, save one".

