DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play the victim card?

The disqualification and possible jail term could be a shot in the arm for Gandhi’s political career — if (and that’s a big IF) the Congress can turn this development to its advantage. If the grand old party can turn the narrative and project this as the BJP’s political highhandedness (without attributing a motive or questioning the court’s judgment) the harsh light of public anger could fall on the ruling party. If the BJP were to celebrate Gandhi’s disqualification, it would add credence to such a narrative among the aam aadmi.
