DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play the victim card?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Mar 25 2023, 04:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 04:54 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The disqualification and possible jail term could be a shot in the arm for Gandhi’s political career — if (and that’s a big IF) the Congress can turn this development to its advantage. If the grand old party can turn the narrative and project this as the BJP’s political highhandedness (without attributing a motive or questioning the court’s judgment) the harsh light of public anger could fall on the ruling party. If the BJP were to celebrate Gandhi’s disqualification, it would add credence to such a narrative among the aam aadmi.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics

