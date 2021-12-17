DH Toon | Time to borrow B'desh's 'liberating ideas'

DH Toon | Time to borrow Bangladesh's 'liberating ideas'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 17 2021, 04:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 04:32 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. 

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war. 

Bangladesh
India
1971 war
DH Toon

