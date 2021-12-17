DH Toon | Time to borrow Bangladesh's 'liberating ideas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.
