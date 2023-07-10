DH Toon | 'Tomato Politics'

DH Toon | 'Tomato Politics'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 10 2023, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 08:21 ist

In an apparent attempt to score political points, an SP worker who is also a vegetable vendor purportedly hired bouncers to "protect" the produce in his store amid record high prices of tomatoes across the country.

DH Toon
tomatoes
India News

