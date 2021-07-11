DH Toon | Tourist crowds despite Covid-19 ring a bell?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2021, 05:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 05:45 ist

As states across India relax strict coronavirus curbs in view of the receding second wave of the virus, tourists are thronging public spaces ignoring Covid protocol. Popular tourist hubs like Manali saw huge crowds with no distancing and many without face masks, which triggered outcry across India.

