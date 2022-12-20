DH Toon | Training guns

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of "spreading fear" in the name of China and wondered whether the opposition leader had lost faith in the armed forces.
Slamming Gandhi for his remarks that the Chinese "were beating our soldiers", Thakur said the former Congress president was busy "having soup" with the Chinese when Indian soldiers were fighting Chinese jawans at Doklam.
