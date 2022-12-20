DH Toon | Training guns

DH Toon | Training guns

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 20 2022, 04:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 04:14 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of "spreading fear" in the name of China and wondered whether the opposition leader had lost faith in the armed forces.

Slamming Gandhi for his remarks that the Chinese "were beating our soldiers", Thakur said the former Congress president was busy "having soup" with the Chinese when Indian soldiers were fighting Chinese jawans at Doklam.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Rahul Gandhi
Anurag Thakur
Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP
Indian Army
China
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Humour in horrendous times

Humour in horrendous times

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

DH Toon | Training guns

DH Toon | Training guns

Parking etiquette

Parking etiquette

 