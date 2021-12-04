DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms and conditions!

The Government has no record of the deaths of protesting farmers during the agitation against the controversial farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Lok Sabha, even as the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday witnessed uproar over the issue.
