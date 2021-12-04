DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!

DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms and conditions!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 04 2021, 05:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 05:05 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Government has no record of the deaths of protesting farmers during the agitation against the controversial farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Lok Sabha, even as the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday witnessed uproar over the issue.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!

DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!

Multicultural or Monochromatic India? Choice is ours

Multicultural or Monochromatic India? Choice is ours

Omicron: Stick to Covid protocols

Omicron: Stick to Covid protocols

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

 