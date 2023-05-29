DH Toon | Twist in destiny

DH Toon | Twist in destiny

Sajijth Kumar
Sajijth Kumar,
  • May 29 2023, 06:08 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 06:08 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The inauguration of the new parliament building in Delhi was marred by numerous controversies, one of them being that the inauguration took on the semblance of a religious ceremony, complete with rituals, chants, and even a prostration by the prime minister. Additionally, the installation of the Sengol, a sceptre presented to Jawaharlal Nehru by a Hindu mutt in Tamil Nadu, has created a new controversy with the claim that it serves as a national symbol. However, there is no historical evidence to substantiate the claim that it represents a transfer of power. Despite its neutral nature as a royal sceptre, the circumstances surrounding the Sengol have transformed it into a religious symbol, oddly suggesting kingship in a democracy. 

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Narendra Modi
Indian Parliament

