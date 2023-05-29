The inauguration of the new parliament building in Delhi was marred by numerous controversies, one of them being that the inauguration took on the semblance of a religious ceremony, complete with rituals, chants, and even a prostration by the prime minister. Additionally, the installation of the Sengol, a sceptre presented to Jawaharlal Nehru by a Hindu mutt in Tamil Nadu, has created a new controversy with the claim that it serves as a national symbol. However, there is no historical evidence to substantiate the claim that it represents a transfer of power. Despite its neutral nature as a royal sceptre, the circumstances surrounding the Sengol have transformed it into a religious symbol, oddly suggesting kingship in a democracy.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Twist in destiny
Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years
Checklist to find a new insurer for your car
The name's Bond
Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament
Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event
Computer built to forecast future using water waves
PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament
Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final
IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big