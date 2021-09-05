DH Toon | 'Uniformity, not unity in diversity'

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Karnal ordered that the police should “break the heads” of agitating farmers last week who trespassed the security cordon set up by the force on Saturday, inviting the irk of farmers' leaders and politicians across the country.

Chautala’s remarks were contrary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who defended the police action contending that the law enforcers responded only after the farmers started throwing stones at them.

